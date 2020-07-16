Curious about food? This fall: SOC 3300.003-Special Topics: Food & Culture

SOC 3300.003 explores how food & culture intersect, ranging widely through time & territory. Topics include: - African-American food & foodways - Native American cooking & produce - Chocolate in the ancient Puebloan Southwest - How New World foods changed European cooking - Ancient food & drink: the archaeological evidence - Social inequalities expressed through food - Heritage food: are we what we eat? - How does food impact climate change? - Food movements: freeganism, food justice, guerilla gardening, Slow Food Movement, locavores, urban farming, CSAs (community-supported agriculture), fair trade - Food and ritual - Bush meat / Wet markets - What don’t we eat: ever wondered what a scorpion tastes like? Classes take place on Wednesdays, 6-8:50pm, synchronously online. Register today!

Posted:

7/16/2020



Originator:

Carol Lindquist



Email:

carol.lindquist@ttu.edu



Department:

SASW





Categories

Academic

