Curious about food? This fall: SOC 3300.003-Special Topics: Food & Culture

SOC 3300.003 explores how food & culture intersect, ranging widely through time & territory. Topics include:

- African-American food & foodways

- Native American cooking & produce

- Chocolate in the ancient Puebloan Southwest

- How New World foods changed European cooking

- Ancient food & drink: the archaeological evidence

- Social inequalities expressed through food

- Heritage food: are we what we eat?

- How does food impact climate change?

- Food movements: freeganism, food justice, guerilla gardening, Slow Food Movement, locavores, urban farming, CSAs (community-supported agriculture), fair trade

- Food and ritual

- Bush meat / Wet markets

- What don’t we eat: ever wondered what a scorpion tastes like?

Classes take place on Wednesdays, 6-8:50pm, synchronously online. Register today!
Posted:
7/16/2020

Originator:
Carol Lindquist

Email:
carol.lindquist@ttu.edu

Department:
SASW


