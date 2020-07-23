TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Please do not bring or consume food or drink while in the Library because of social distancing rules and mask requirements.  If you need to take a break for food and/or drink, please consume these items outside the building in any open seating area.

 
Posted:
7/23/2020

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


