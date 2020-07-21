Introducing THE BOOK PROJECT…making reading easy for you! We’re introducing you to a wide variety of books, themes, and authors to choose from. We will be your accountability and discussion partners!

You design the program the way that works best for YOU! Want to start small and read one book in six months? PERFECT! Want to read a book a month? Also PERFECT! You decide to read a chapter a week, but fall behind. No problem! We’ll be here to encourage you and cheer you on so you can read and learn in your own way.

Would you like to discuss the book each week? Or would you rather read the whole book and then discuss? We’ll set it up any way you’d like! We can zoom, call, email, etc. Any format works for us, as long as it works for you!

Our goal? To make reading fun again for you (and of course, for you to learn something, too!)





Follow the link below to see the available books and to learn more!

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hr/documents/BookProject.pdf





Questions? Please reach out to us at hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu