Tech Kahaani, Texas Tech's co-ed Bollywood dance team, is opening early auditions during the summer for the upcoming fall semester! Please fill out this google form if you are interested in participating in auditions either during the summer or the fall semester: forms.gle/49yVfoZ6MiMxDZEy7 . We are hosting an audition workshop to help new members learn the choreo via Zoom on July 18th from 6 - 7 pm. Early auditions will take place via Zoom on July 19th - August 1st from 6 pm - 8 pm. Message the Tech Kahaani instagram or email neeti.swami@ttu.edu if you have any further questions!

7/15/2020



Sai Pranathi Bingi



Pranathi.Bingi@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Organization

