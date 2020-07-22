Dr. Bindu R. Nair is the Deputy Director for Basic Research within the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD). In this role, she is responsible for oversight and coordination of the Department’s $2.2 billion investment in basic science. This investment supports high risk and high pay-off basic research projects in fields including physical science, life science, environmental science, applied mathematics, and others that probe the limits of today’s technologies and discover new phenomena and know-how that may ultimately lead to future technologies for the Department.





Join us to learn more about how DOD funding works, and best practices for working with DOD Program Officers.