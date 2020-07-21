The Printing Center is open for all of your printing needs. Our customer service area is OPEN and arranged for safe physical distancing.

Please call or email with any questions you may have.





Order from your department catalog: https://ttuhsc.presswise.com/catalog

NEW Physical Distancing Signage - Directional arrows, Enter and Exit signs, Caution signs and anything else to help feel safe in your space.

NEW Conference in a Box - Let us prepare all your distance and virtual conference

items and ship them directly to your attendees.

NEW Synthetic Paper - An alternative to lamination that is easy to wipe down and disinfect.

NEW Fulfillment Services - During this time, allow us to safely put together your meeting and conference items.





*The Printing Center serves the printing needs of TTU, TTUHSC, and the TTU System*



