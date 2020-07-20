https://ttucasnr.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_etcCGp8AmWTQCy1 Military veterans are needed to participate in a research study to gather knowledge about their preference for certain landscape design elements and their effects on their emotions. You will be asked to fill out a short survey. This research should only take 10 minutes to complete. Participants will be given an opportunity to sign up for a greenhouse activities study as well as a virtual reality therapeutic landscape study. If interested participants can also enter their emails in for a $25 amazon gift card drawing. To participate, click on the link to take you to the survey.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

7/20/2020



Originator:

Alicia Thomas



Email:

Alicia.Thomas@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





