TOSM Staff will be installing security patches and updates on the following systems on Sunday, August 2nd between the hours of 6:00PM and 11:59PM CDT. During this maintenance window, the following systems may experience intermittent outages as updates are applied and systems are restarted.



Services potentially affected include the following:



• SQL Server

• ttu.edu

• TexasTech.edu

• Personal Websites/MyWeb

• TOSM Webapps

• All Banner Applications, including Student Registration

• DegreeWorks

• Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)

• AppWorx

• Jira

• Confluence

• CAS

• Cognos (All reporting)

• Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)

• OraReports

• ECRT

• Texas Tech Mobile

• Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

• Xtender

• TimeClock Plus

• Banapps

• Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

• Recruit

• Advise

• RoboRegistrar

• FormFusion

• IntelleCheck

• Online Travel System

• fsaATLAS

• Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

• Axiom

• Advance Web

• MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

• TouchNet/Banner Integration

If you encounter issues with these services outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.