Links You Need to Contact DMFR (Formerly AFISM)

As mentioned in June, AFISM is now DMFR - Data Management for Financial Resources. We will be performing maintenance this evening to various systems and websites to reflect this change. Specifically:

Our department website can be found at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr

Submit support and project requests to our Customer Portal at https://portal.dmfr.ttu.edu

Department applications are moving to https://apps.dmfr.ttu.edu Always check https://www.depts.ttu.edu/dmfr/reference/DMFRAppList.php for current production application links

Cognos resources referencing "AFISM" will now reflect "DMFR" In addition to the above, please note the following mailbox changes for our department effective Friday, July 24: dmfr.support@ttu.edu (formerly afism.2know@ttu.edu)

dmfr.applications@ttu.edu (formerly afism.applications@tu.edu)

dmfr.reporting@ttu.edu (formerly afism.reporting@ttu.edu)

dmfr.training@ttu.edu (formerly afism.training@ttu.edu) Posted:

7/23/2020



Originator:

Jill Lindsey



Email:

jill.lindsey@ttu.edu



Department:

Data Mgmt for Financial Resources





Categories

Banner News and Tips for Employees