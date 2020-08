Do you need a place to record lectures and create Mediasite videos? The TLPDC Mediasite Recording Studio will open on Wednesday, August 5th. We have incorporated a careful cleaning protocol between every individual using the studio. Our facilities manager, Ching Lee, will assist you with the technology and transferring the video to the Mediasite server. We would love to help you and make this process as easy as possible. If you are interested, please contact Ching Lee to schedule a reservation! Posted:

8/4/2020



Originator:

Molly Jacobs



Email:

Molly.M.Jacobs@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr





Categories

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center