We are conducting a study where we are examining the process by which college athletes maintain romantic relationships while playing collegiate sports. Participants must be 18-26 years old, and they need to be a current student-athlete who has been or is currently in a dating or married relationship that has lasted at least 6 months while playing. Interested individuals will participate in a 30-60 minute interview online or by phone. Participants will receive a $20 gift card. If interested, please contact Dane Eggleston at dane.eggleston@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.