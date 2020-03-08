Please join the staff of University Student Housing in welcoming our new Red Raiders during Fall 2020 Move-In!







Move-In Days will begin on Saturday, August 8th and run until Sunday, August 16th from 8:00am-6:00pm each day. Residents have been required to sign up for a move-in timeslot and capacity limits have been added to the timeslots to support physical distancing for residents and hall staff. Also, residents will remain in their vehicles while participating in a drive-up check-in process.





There should not be major impacts to traffic flow as a lower number of residents are moving in over a longer time span. Fire lanes and access roads directly around residence halls may be coned off to prevent parking and unloading. Traffic flow on Main St. between Akron Ave. and University Ave. may be controlled or have limited accessibility to the lots and drive around Sneed Hall and West Hall.







The University Student Housing main office will be open 8:00am - 5:00pm onall days of move-in to assist students and families as needed.Transportation and Parking, University ID, Student Business Services, Student Financial Aid, and the Barnes & Noble bookstore will all also maintain special weekend hours and be open during weekdays.





