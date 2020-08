Rec Sports would like to congratulate Kami White-Waden, Associate Director - Fitness/Wellness, on 13 years at TTU! Kami dedication to the Rec Sports field, especially fitness and wellness, has been a great benefit to the department over the years. Her vast knowledge of campus recreational trends and programs has helped her succeed to great heights. We look forward to many more years here at Rec Sports and TTU. Congrats Kami!