Rec Sports would like to congratulate Brett Jackson, Assistant Director - Competitive Sports, on 12 years at TTU! Brett's commitment to the core values of Rec Sports along with his work in Intramurals and Sport Clubs has served him and TTU well over these years. He has built a great program and has been a tremendous asset to Rec Sports. His passion for student development in and out of the classroom has been very apparent with the results his student employees have achieved. We look forward to many more years at TTU Rec Sports. Congrats Brett!