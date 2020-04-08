New Mimaki flatbed printer and router for die-cut options.

Create custom shape signs with many substrate options to choose from such as: coroplast, vinyl, foam core, acrylic and more! The Colex cutter can cut out almost any shape.

The Mimaki flatbed printer has printing capabilities up to 54x60 inches! Add a special touch to your signage with a UV top coat or spot gloss.

Need durable signage? Adhesive labels to keep patients physically distant? We have several easy to disinfect “papers” for almost any surface.

Print custom designs on boxes or flat mailers! The Printing Center can print, assemble and mail out packets too.

Let’s brainstorm wild ideas for that virtual conference and get creative! Please call or email to discuss your next print project!

806.743.2016 | printingcenter@ttuhsc.edu

Order from your department catalog: https://ttuhsc.presswise.com/catalog

Promo items: www.promoplace.com/ttuhsc

*The Printing Center serves the printing needs of TTU, TTUHSC, TTUHSCEP and the TTU System*