This is an online interdisciplinary science laboratory course emphasizing the impact of science to contemporary human activities. It is intended for non-major transfer students needing laboratory credit towards graduation requirements. This course is not included towards satisfying the Natural Sciences Core Education Requirement. This is a 2h lab course that supports transfer students not only in Biological Sciences, but others within the College of A&S.

The course is designed to educate students from various different disciplines in the scientific method and to explore current issues in science that relate to the lives of the students. For example, we have continued to build the course content with the changes in current events as they relate to science, such as climate change. Furthermore, in light of the pandemic, we have developed a learning module on pandemics and epidemics, including Covid-19, that aims to help students understand the public health ramifications of current and past pandemics and what they can expect in the near future.

