The Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement and Student Counseling Center are holding space for LGBTQIA Red Raiders to talk about their mental health needs, share concerns and hopes for the upcoming school year, and develop practices that promote mindfulness and resilience. This session is open to all Texas Tech students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, and asexual. Incoming students are more than welcome to attend.



The space will be hosted by Dr. Amanda Wheeler from the Student Counseling Center and Stephen Chao from the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement. This is a great opportunity to speak with a mental health professional in an affirming space! Please RSVP for Safe Haven via Zoom so that we know you are coming. Feel free to direct any questions to Stephen. Posted:

Stephen Chao



stchao@ttu.edu



LGBTQIA



Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 8/4/2020



https://bit.ly/3gfyF96



