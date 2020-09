Join the Study Abroad Office, Financial Aid, and the National and International Scholarships and Fellowships Office as we go over the different ways to fund your study abroad experience. This will be a virtual event, please use the link below to register for our zoom session.







https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMqdO-urD8vG9XMqaW7-jY-ORpl88DAOacl

9/8/2020



Emma Smith



Email: emma.smith@ttu.edu



International Affairs



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 9/15/2020



Zoom Link



