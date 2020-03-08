TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Advanced Industrial Ergonomics (IE 5331-21) Class in Fall 2020

Description: This course focuses on the performance of human-machine systems with primary emphasis on enhancing human physical and cognitive capacity, sensory and environmental ergonomics, digital human modeling, design for special populations, and accidents and safety.

Course Objectives:

1.      To understand various modes of information input and humans information processing.

2.      To be able to quantify the human output, abilities, and limitations within human-machine system.

3.      To learn the techniques used to quantitatively and qualitatively evaluate tools, machines, systems, tasks, jobs, and environments of human-machine system. 

4.      To be able to identify and modify equipment or task characteristics that enhance human performance, human efficiency, and safety within the human-machine system.

 

Instructor:     Suman K. Chowdhury, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, IMSE Department

Office:            216 IMSE

                        Email: Suman.Chowdhury@ttu.edu

Office Hours: On request.   

Recommended Textbook: Katrin Kroemer Elbert, Henrike Kroemer, Anne D. Kroemer Hoffman. (2018). Ergonomics. 3rd Ed. ISBN: 9780128132968.

Prerequisites:  Background in statics (e.g., ME 2301 or similar classes), linear algebra (e.g., MATH 2360, or similar classes), IE 3461, statistics (e.g., STAT 5302, IE 5342, or similar classes), and human factors and ergonomics will be helpful. Please contact the instructor if you have any questions regarding the eligibility to register for this class.

 

Final grade is weighted as follows:

HomeWorks (5)

15%

90-100%

= A

Article Critiques (10)

25%

80-89%

= B

 

 

70-79%

= C

Mid-Term

30%

60-69%

= D

Final Exam

30%

<59%

= F

 

100%

 

 

 

No make-up exams are given. All assignments  and exams will be worth 100 points apiece. There will be additional 5% points to curve the grades. These additional points will be based on maintaining good citizenship.  Students will be asked to find one “journal” article (published within the last five years) relevant to the “assigned” course topics. Each student will complete a total of ten article critiques.

Blackboard

We will use Blackboard to provide class announcements, lecture notes, research articles, and assignments. The classes will be recorded and uploaded in Microsoft Stream. The video link will be posed in the Blackboard.

 

Course Topics:

 

The topics and topic sequences are subjected to change as the semester progresses. The instructor possesses all rights to make these changes.

 

Week

Date

 

Lecture Topic

 

1

8/25

 

Introduction to Human Factors and Ergonomics

 

8/27

 

Research Methods in Human Factors Engineering, Article Review Methods

2

9/1

Physical Ergonomics

Applied Anthropometry, Musculoskeletal System, Biomechanics, Human Physical Capacity, Bioinstrumentation, Muscle Fatigue

Article Critique 1

 

9/3

3

9/8

9/10

4

9/15

NIOSH lifting Equation

Job Severity Index

Digital Human Modeling

Article Critique 2

Homework 1

9/17

5

9/22

9/24

Respiratory and Cardiovascular Systems

Energy Expenditure at Work

Article Critique 3

Homework 2

6

9/29

10/1

7

10/6

Sensory Ergonomics

Visual Display Design

Auditory Display Design

Cutaneous and Olfactory Display Design

Article Critique 4

Homework 3

Article Review 5

10/8

8

10/13

10/15

 

9

10/20

 

Reserve Day

 

10/22

 

Mid-Term Exam

10

10/27

Cognitive Ergonomics

Central and Peripheral Nervous Systems,

Cognitive Workload Measurement

Article Critique 6

 

10/29

 

Information Processing, Signal Detection Theory, Enhancing Cognitive Capacity

Article Critique 7

Homework 4

11

11/3

 

11/5

 

12

11/10

Environmental Ergonomics

Illumination, Climate, Noise, and Vibration, Compatibility

Homework 5

Article Critique 8

11/12

13

11/17

11/19

Shift Work and Work Schedule

Article Critique 9

14

11/24

Designing for Special Population

Changes in Physical and Mental Capacity

Ergonomic Design of Disabled Persons

Article Critique 10

11/26

15

12/1

 

Exam Review/Reserve Day

 

12/8

(4:30 – 7:00) PM

Final Exam

 

 
Categories