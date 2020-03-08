Description: This course focuses on the performance of human-machine systems with primary emphasis on enhancing human physical and cognitive capacity, sensory and environmental ergonomics, digital human modeling, design for special populations, and accidents and safety.

Course Objectives:

1. To understand various modes of information input and humans information processing.

2. To be able to quantify the human output, abilities, and limitations within human-machine system.

3. To learn the techniques used to quantitatively and qualitatively evaluate tools, machines, systems, tasks, jobs, and environments of human-machine system.

4. To be able to identify and modify equipment or task characteristics that enhance human performance, human efficiency, and safety within the human-machine system.

Instructor: Suman K. Chowdhury, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, IMSE Department

Recommended Textbook: Katrin Kroemer Elbert, Henrike Kroemer, Anne D. Kroemer Hoffman. (2018). Ergonomics . 3rd Ed. ISBN: 9780128132968.

Prerequisites: Background in statics (e.g., ME 2301 or similar classes), linear algebra (e.g., MATH 2360, or similar classes), IE 3461, statistics (e.g., STAT 5302, IE 5342, or similar classes), and human factors and ergonomics will be helpful. Please contact the instructor if you have any questions regarding the eligibility to register for this class.

Final grade is weighted as follows:

HomeWorks (5) 15% 90-100% = A Article Critiques (10) 25% 80-89% = B 70-79% = C Mid-Term 30% 60-69% = D Final Exam 30% <59% = F 100%

No make-up exams are given. All assignments and exams will be worth 100 points apiece. There will be additional 5% points to curve the grades . These additional points will be based on maintaining good citizenship. Students will be asked to find one “journal” article (published within the last five years) relevant to the “assigned” course topics. Each student will complete a total of ten article critiques.

Blackboard

We will use Blackboard to provide class announcements, lecture notes, research articles, and assignments. The classes will be recorded and uploaded in Microsoft Stream. The video link will be posed in the Blackboard.

Course Topics:

The topics and topic sequences are subjected to change as the semester progresses. The instructor possesses all rights to make these changes.