The Operations Division’s COVID Screening location will move effective August 10th. The new location will be north of the Physical Plant Building. For entrance to the road north of the Physical Plant, please enter north on Hartford Avenue off Main Street, west of the Central Heating and Cooling Plant. This is across the street from the Rec Center.

Please see map, https://www.depts.ttu.edu/operations/Pictures/Checkpoint2020.pdf. The hours of operation are 6:30 AM – 8:30 AM.

TTU faculty and staff are welcome to use the screening site or use the self-assessment that you’ll find on the Operations Division’s homepage, http://www.depts.ttu.edu/operations/. Here is the link to take you directly to the survey: https://ttuoperations.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3aC6li5uUKeIIHb.

If you have any questions, please contact carey.hewett@ttu.edu.