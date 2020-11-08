TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Lubbock Youth Outreach Game Night

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81726339032?pwd=VWFScFNic1lpTmpuMnhiSUpWVFZvUT09


Meeting ID: 817 2633 9032

Passcode: 0122


This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
8/10/2020

Originator:
Campbell Ziemba

Email:
Campbell.Ziemba@ttu.edu

Department: N/A
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 8/11/2020

Location:
Zoom

