Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81726339032?pwd=VWFScFNic1lpTmpuMnhiSUpWVFZvUT09

Meeting ID: 817 2633 9032 Passcode: 0122

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

8/10/2020



Originator:

Campbell Ziemba



Email:

Campbell.Ziemba@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 8/11/2020



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

