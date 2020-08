Join Student Disability Services and TECHniques Center staff for some fun Tech trivia and to learn more about our services! Simply RSVP to sds@ttu.edu and join our zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/98265604753/ between 10am and 12:30pm! We hope to see you there!

