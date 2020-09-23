Are you looking for a new way to add some professional development to your day? Is it hard for you to carve out a full hour from your schedule?
Introducing... Coffee Breaks via Zoom!!! A new way to develop professionally through micro-learning, 30 minute sessions. Come share your coffee break with us and learn something new while you're at it!
Our September Coffee Breaks Schedule is as follows via Zoom:
Raise Your Voice: The How, When, & Why of Persuasive Communication
September 23rd - 2pm-2:30pm
Ditch the Drama: The Art of Constructive Conflict
September 30th - 2pm-2:30pm
The Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants a week prior to the session.
Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks"
or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu