TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Raise Your Voice - 30-min Session
Are you looking for a new way to add some professional development to your day? Is it hard for you to carve out a full hour from your schedule? 

Introducing... Coffee Breaks via Zoom!!! A new way to develop professionally through micro-learning, 30 minute sessions. Come share your coffee break with us and learn something new while you're at it!

Raise Your Voice: The How, When, & Why of Persuasive Communication

September 23rd - 2pm-2:30pm


The Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants a week prior to the session. 


Please register via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Coffee Breaks"

or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/7/2020

Originator:
MaClay Buie

Email:
MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 9/23/2020

Location:
Zoom

Categories