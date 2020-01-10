Please join us for our Virtual Fall Book Club featuring How to Think: A Survival Guide for a World at Odds by Alan Jacobs via Zoom.

"How to Think is a contrarian treatise on why we’re not as good at thinking as we assume—but how recovering this lost art can rescue our inner lives from the chaos of modern life."

Session 1 will be October 1st from 2:00pm-2:50pm. We will cover the Intro-Chapter 3.

Session 2 will be October 15th from 2:00pm-2:50pm. We will cover Chapters 4-7.

This book is available for purchase at Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/How-Think-Survival-Guide-World/dp/0451499603

To register, please email maclay.buie@ttu.edu