This Fall Learning Series sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate presents Redefining Productivity. If you are like many and feel overwhelmed by your to-do list all day but lay in bed at night feeling like you didn’t get enough done, this training is for you. We will work together to bust the stigma surrounding ‘busy’ and ‘productive’ so we can implement new tools and new definitions that fit best in your life during this season.

To register, please enroll via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Fall Learning Series" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu

9/17/2020



MaClay Buie



MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Human Resources



Time: 1:15 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 10/8/2020



Zoom



