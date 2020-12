This Fall Learning Series sponsored by Human Resources and Staff Senate presents Managing Emotions within a Pandemic: How the ability to recognize, understand, and manage emotions, helps us to stabilize during a time of unprecedented unknowns. To register, please enroll via Cornerstone at https://ttu.csod.com/samldefault.aspx under "Fall Learning Series" or email maclay.buie@ttu.edu

Posted:

12/3/2020



Originator:

MaClay Buie



Email:

MaClay.Buie@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources



Event Information

Time: 1:15 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 12/10/2020



Location:

Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization