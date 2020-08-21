TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Virtual EHS Open House 12-1:30PM TOMORROW!
All EHS sections will be represented so you can learn about all of our programs including:
  • academic and research safety
  • public health
  • chemical, biological, and universal waste management
  • ergonomics
  • indoor air quality
  • what we have created to help you prepare for COVID-19 operations
Join us on Zoom. Find the Zoom information here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ehs/about/news-events.php.
Posted:
8/20/2020

Originator:
Heather Coats

Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu

Department:
Environmental Health and Safety

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 8/21/2020

Location:
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ehs/about/news-events.php

