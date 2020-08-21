|
All EHS sections will be represented so you can learn about all of our programs including:
- academic and research safety
- public health
- chemical, biological, and universal waste management
- ergonomics
- indoor air quality
- what we have created to help you prepare for COVID-19 operations
|Posted:
8/20/2020
Originator:
Heather Coats
Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu
Department:
Environmental Health and Safety
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 8/21/2020
Location:
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ehs/about/news-events.php
Categories