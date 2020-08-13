TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
COVID-19 Awareness & Other Safety Training Videos
Environmental Health & Safety has created a COVID-19 Awareness Training and other safety training videos to help education on topics related to disinfection, hand hygiene and mask use.

  • Watch the video and then submit the exam if you need a completion certificate that you watched the training.
  • Break Room Guidelines
  • Vehicle Use Guidelines
  • Office Disinfection Logs
  • Educational Signage
  • Disinfection Guides (including Oxivir Use Procedure)
  • Hand Washing
  • Glove Removal
  • Face mask use and care
  • Proper Disinfection
  • Office Disinfection
  • Office Social Distancing
Please send any questions or requests for other useful videos to safety@ttu.edu
Posted:
8/13/2020

Originator:
Heather Coats

Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu

Department:
Environmental Health and Safety


Categories