Environmental Health & Safety has created a COVID-19 Awareness Training and other safety training videos to help education on topics related to disinfection, hand hygiene and mask use.
- Watch the video and then submit the exam if you need a completion certificate that you watched the training.
- Break Room Guidelines
- Vehicle Use Guidelines
- Office Disinfection Logs
- Educational Signage
- Disinfection Guides (including Oxivir Use Procedure)
- Hand Washing
- Glove Removal
- Face mask use and care
- Proper Disinfection
- Office Disinfection
- Office Social Distancing
Please send any questions or requests for other useful videos to safety@ttu.edu
|Posted:
8/18/2020
Originator:
Heather Coats
Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu
Department:
Environmental Health and Safety
