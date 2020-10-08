Applications due August 24, 2020 The Department of English seeks one (1) Undergraduate Research Assistant (RA) to work in collaboration with the grant-funded project, “Understanding the Design, Delivery, and Impact of Multimodal Social Advocacy Projects.” The student hired into this position will work closely with collaborators from other institutions. At Texas Tech University, the student will be supervised by Dr. Jason Tham (jason.tham@ttu.edu). Workload * Project coordination (10%) * Data collection (30%) * Analysis (60%) Duties The RA will assist with the following tasks: * Reviewing and summarizing relevant literature * Managing and preparing materials for submission to granting agency * Managing project related correspondences/emails * Notetaking during virtual interviews with research participants * Using an online transcription service to transcribe interview sessions into data scripts * Analyzing pedagogical objectives, use of instructional materials, associated assignments, and associated timelines * Analyzing participant interviews * Preparing, maintaining, and updating materials on cloud drive and project website * Preparing and reviewing articles, reports, and presentations

