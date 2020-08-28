RSVP encouraged, but not required: https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/event/6143428





Raider Rainbow Welcome is an opportunity for the LGBTQIA and Ally Communities to welcome one another to the new academic year and familiarize themselves with the programs planned for the fall semester. It will also be an opportunity to receive information on various ways to get involved as a student, faculty, or staff member. Individuals that stop by the Raider Rainbow Welcome opportunity will receive an individually packaged special LGBTQIA edition Texas Tech face covering and other branded items free of charge while supplies last. To reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, individuals will be encouraged to disburse from the space within 15 minutes. We will have information available for individuals to join a virtual space from remote locations to network and socialize.

Raider Rainbow Welcome is being held in lieu of the traditional LGBTQIA Welcome Week Brunch to adhere to Campus Events Guidelines as set out by Texas Tech University.