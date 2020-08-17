

Hospitality Services is currently looking for students to work in the following locations: The Commons @ Talkington Hall, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ Talkington Hall, Fresh Plate @ Bledsoe/Gordon, Market @ Stangel/Murdough, Fazoli's @ Stangel/Murdough, Raider Exchange @ West Village, Chick-Fil-A @ RCoBA, Einstein's Bros Bagels @ RCobA, Sam's Place @ Wall/Gates, Murray, Sneed, SUB, and West, Sam's Express kiosks, Starbucks @ Honors Hall, SUB Retail corridor and food court, and StrEat Food Truck

Work availability (20-25 hours; 6am-midnight, 7 days a week)

Responsibilities: assist with general food service work in the dining locations



Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu





If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Assistant Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360

8/17/2020



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

