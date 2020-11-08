Keep Calm and Go To Document Delivery (ONLINE) - noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 for students; noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 for faculty/staff Learn what you can request

Learn how to request it

Discover tips and tricks to get what you need

Supporting Hybrid & Online Learning with Course Reserves (ONLINE) - noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 for faculty Learn about Course Reserves policies and procedures

Discover the types of resources that can be reserved

Learn how to submit requests and about copyright guidelines Posted:

8/11/2020



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental

