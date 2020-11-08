TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Learn @ Your Library workshops
Keep Calm and Go To Document Delivery (ONLINE) - noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 for students; noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 for faculty/staff
  • Learn what you can request
  • Learn how to request it
  • Discover tips and tricks to get what you need
Supporting Hybrid & Online Learning with Course Reserves (ONLINE) - noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 for faculty
  • Learn about Course Reserves policies and procedures
  • Discover the types of resources that can be reserved
  • Learn how to submit requests and about copyright guidelines
For more information, email donell.callender@ttu.edu or call 806.834.2944.
Posted:
8/11/2020

Originator:
Julie Barnett

Email:
julie.barnett@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories