Keep Calm and Go To Document Delivery (ONLINE) - noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 for students; noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 for faculty/staff
- Learn what you can request
- Learn how to request it
- Discover tips and tricks to get what you need
Supporting Hybrid & Online Learning with Course Reserves (ONLINE) - noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 13 for faculty
For more information, email donell.callender@ttu.edu or call 806.834.2944.
- Learn about Course Reserves policies and procedures
- Discover the types of resources that can be reserved
- Learn how to submit requests and about copyright guidelines