We are preparing for the Fall 2020 semester to start, and wanted to inform you that due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, we will be having virtual auditions for both Fall Dance Festival (fall production with student choreographers) and DanceTech (spring production with faculty choreographers) instead of in-person auditions like we typically do. Both productions will be virtual performances in the form of video dance works. There will not be any live dance productions this season due to the ongoing and ever-changing pandemic, but the Dance faculty are excited to explore this digital platform this season and all the wonderful opportunities that come with it. We want to encourage all TTU students who are interested and available to audition for both virtual productions. Course requirements can be adjusted if needed with permission.

link to the audition form to fill out to provide your availability for fall rehearsals. In order to fill out the form, you will need to have your resume, headshot, and audition video ready to upload. You will not be allowed to submit the form until you have those files, so please prepare those first before filling out the form to submit. You will see a list of elements that both student and faculty choreographers are interested in seeing in your audition video. We ask that you select 2-3 elements to explore within your 1 minute solo, and mention those elements in your slate ("Hi, my name is ____. I am auditioning for both productions, and will be exploring the following elements in my solo:..."). This allows us to see how you take direction in the choreographic elements from the choreographers. Attached you will find the audition notice with guidelines for what is expected in your video audition, how to upload your video audition, and ato the audition form to fill out to provide your availability for fall rehearsals.

As stated in the audition notice, a ny TTU student may audition for Fall Dance Festival and DanceTech, but are recommended to take dance technique concurrently. You may also email Professor Kyla Olson (kyla.olson@ttu.edu) with your questions for either production.

Your audition mat erials/audition form must be submitted no l ater than 11:59pm (CDT) on Wednesday, August 26th. Choreographers will be viewing your audition materials and plan to meet on Friday, August 28th to decide casting. Those auditioning for Fall Dance Festival will be notified via email by August 28th. Those auditioning for DanceTech will be notified via email by September 4th. Please note that the more available you are for rehearsal blocks, the more likely you are to be cast. Those with limited avail ability may be asked for more availability to support potential casting. Posted:

8/11/2020



Originator:

KYLA Olson



Email:

kyla.olson@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Date: 8/26/2020



Audition Form: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=v1GKFyCL_0m2VVYkXVwXPOWYuFCqie5AmpIFgb3mcsNUODY4VDlQUTdSVTVBSVlSNFNERUtLVE8zRi4u



