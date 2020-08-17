TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Undergraduate Admissions is Hiring!

Detailed Description

*Must be in good standing to apply*

Starting pay is $7.50/hour.  All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, ability to work 16-20 hours per week. I will work around your class schedule!

Job Description:

Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions

 

Primary Duties:

·         Process incoming mail

·         Scan, index, and file high volume of documents

·         Answer email and telephone calls  through our call center to provide information on applications, application status, events, and deadlines



When applying, be sure to check the “Processing Student Assistant” box in order to be considered for our open positions. Our online application can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php

Posted:
8/17/2020

Originator:
Selton Rigsby

Email:
selton.rigsby@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions


Categories