Detailed Description *Must be in good standing to apply* Starting pay is $7.50/hour. All shifts between 8-5 Monday-Friday, ability to work 16-20 hours per week. I will work around your class schedule! Job Description: Student Assistant – Undergraduate Admissions Primary Duties: · Process incoming mail · Scan, index, and file high volume of documents · Answer email and telephone calls through our call center to provide information on applications, application status, events, and deadlines



When applying, be sure to check the “Processing Student Assistant” box in order to be considered for our open positions . Our online application can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/StudentStaff/list.php

Posted:

8/17/2020



Originator:

Selton Rigsby



Email:

selton.rigsby@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Admissions





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

