Library Orientation for International Students (face-to-face in Lab 150 and online) - 5-6:30 p.m. Aug. 26
-
- Learn the role and purpose of Personal Librarians.
- Learn to use information in an ethical manner - copyright, proper citing, etc.
- Discover how to identify appropriate databases and search engines for research, as well as how to use EndNote.
Best Practices in Library Research (online) - 2-4 p.m. Aug. 28
- Learn advanced search operators and techniques for searching databases.
- Understand how to formulate search queries that deliver results.
- Learn how to do citation searching and cited reference searches.
Register for workshops here
.
For more information, email donell.callender@ttu.edu or call 806.834.2944.