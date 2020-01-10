Presidents' Innovation Awards are awarded by the President of Texas Tech University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to recognize selected startups that exemplify innovation and commercialization.

The awardees of these prestigious Presidential grants will be funded for equipment and rental space at the Innovation Hub in the following categories:

1- $25,000 award

1- $15,000 award

2- $5,000 award or 1- $10,000 award

Application deadline is November 6th, 2020!

Apply Here

Questions?

Contact Taysha Williams at taysha.williams@ttu.edu.







