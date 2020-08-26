Are you seeking community? Do you have a passion for sports? Interested in trying something new? Check out the Virtual Sport Club Fair to learn learn what a Sport Club is, see a listing of all Sport Clubs housed under Rec Sports, and select the clubs you would like to learn more about. Sport Clubs range from competitive to recreational to social. All clubs are seeking new membership from the Texas Tech student body. At the conclusion of the Sport Club Fair individuals who complete the virtual fair will be selected at random to win FREE swag from Rec Sports!



