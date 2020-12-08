

Learn Ancient Greek at Texas Tech! In GRK 1501, you will join a community of learners seeking to understand the language of Homer, Plato, Aristotle, and the New Testament. You will also develop your understanding of how any language works, how English has been influenced by Ancient Greek (especially in the sciences!), and who spoke and read this language across the centuries. Class meets M-F 1-1:50. For more information, contact Dr. Bill Tortorelli ( William.Tortorelli@ttu.edu). Learn Ancient Greek at Texas Tech! In GRK 1501, you will join a community of learners seeking to understand the language of Homer, Plato, Aristotle, and the New Testament. You will also develop your understanding of how any language works, how English has been influenced by Ancient Greek (especially in the sciences!), and who spoke and read this language across the centuries. Class meets M-F 1-1:50. For more information, contact Dr. Bill Tortorelli ( To learn about how Ancient Greek could help you in your academic career, visit the website of the Classics program! https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/classics/ Posted:

8/12/2020



Originator:

Cornelia Roy



Email:

sydnor.roy@ttu.edu



Department:

Classical and Modern Lang and Lit





Categories

Academic

