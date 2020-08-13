On Saturday, August 15th, TOSM staff will be installing the approved list of Banner patches and upgrades into production beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Individual Banner Enterprise applications will be intermittently unavailable while those applications are upgraded during this maintenance window. Raiderlink will NOT be affected.



We anticipate all maintenance to be complete by 5:00 p.m. CST.

If you experience issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.