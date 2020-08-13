In Fall 2020, I'll be leading a grad-level online readings group on the topic of Arts Practice Research, a multi-disciplinary field which looks at the synthesis of practice and research in creating and interpreting artistic expressions. 1 online Zoom synchronous discussion meeting per week; asynchronous assigned and self-generated readings; journal; reflective project. Message me for more details at christopher.smith@ttu.edu





Here's more about what APR ("Practice-Led Research," etc) is and does.