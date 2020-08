August 18 & 19, 2020

5:00 - 9:00 PM

Free with TTU Student ID



Student Organization Fair

5-7 PM for Students with Last Name A-L

7-9 PM for Students with Last Name M-Z

Make Your Own Critter*

5-9 PM

*One per person with TTU Student ID while supplies last

Barnes & Noble Bookstore

Open until 9 PM

Shop & Pick Up Textbook Orders





Follow @TexasTechSAB and @TTUSUB for more details!

Student Union & Activities | www.sub.ttu.edu | 806-742-4708