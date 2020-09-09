The TTU Center in Sevilla, Spain has been in operation for nearly 20 years and has welcomed hundreds of Red Raiders over the past two decades. Join this session to learn how you can be part of the next generation of students to study with TTU in Sevilla.



This session will provide information about semester and summer program in Sevilla, as well as what you can do next to learn more and apply.









Date: September 9

Time: 12pm





To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing .





For more information, contact Lanna Sheldon, lanna.sheldon@ttu.edu , Sevilla Center Coordinator.





While we understand study abroad travel is not safe at the moment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go!



