Study Abroad In - Central and South America Are you interested in studying abroad South of the border? If you intend to live and work in Texas after graduation, now is the time to learn more about our neighbors to the South! In this session, Study Abroad Counselors will describe programs in Central and South America and talk about next steps you can take to learn more. Register for Study Abroad In - Central and South America Date: Sept 17 Time 4:30pm Questions: Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu. To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing. While we understand study abroad travel is not safe at the moment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! #RedRaidersAbroad #studyabroad

Posted:

9/15/2020



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 9/17/2020



Location:

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYoduqsrTouGtduyqTu0P3-fL1CeUbB6xEG



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

