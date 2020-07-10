Study Abroad in - Europe

Are you interested in studying abroad in Europe? If so, this session is for you! Study Abroad Counselors will describe programs in these locations and talk about next steps you can take to learn more.

Register for Study Abroad in - Europe session.

Date: October 7 Time: 4pm Questions? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu

To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing. While we understand study abroad travel is not safe at the moment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! #RedRaidersAbroad #studyabroad

Posted:

10/5/2020



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/7/2020



Location:

https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIrfuCppjoiGtPuY_n2UrgjR9VwZfF9Kvu4



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

