Study Abroad In - Europe

Are you interested in studying abroad in Europe? If so, this session is for you! Study Abroad Counselors will describe programs in these locations and talk about next steps you can take to learn more.

Register for Study Abroad In - Europe session - October 27.

Date: October 27 Time: 4pm Questions: Please contact studyabroad@ttu.edu

To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing. While we understand study abroad travel is on pause at the moment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! Texas Tech will resume study abroad programming in 2021. #RedRaidersAbroad #studyabroad

