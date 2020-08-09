How to Choose the Best Study Abroad Program
The Study Abroad Office offers many programs and sometimes, it's hard to choose! Attend this session to learn strategies about how to narrow your options and discover the best program for you.
This session is one week before the annual Study Abroad Fair (Sept. 15) so learn about program considerations and then attend the Fair with your new-found knowledge!
Date: September 8
Time: 4:30pm
Questions? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu
While we understand study abroad travel is not safe at the moment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go!
