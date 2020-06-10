International Internships Virtual session about international internship opportunities. Want to set yourself apart when it comes time to graduate and get a job or go to graduate school? Complete an international internship now to obtain the skills you'll need in the future. This session will introduce you to international internships available through the Study Abroad Office. Study Abroad Counselors will also discuss the application and selection process. Register for International Internships session - October 6. Date: Oct 6 Time: 5pm Questions? Contact studyabroad@ttu.edu. To view all upcoming Study Abroad events, visit the Study Abroad events listing. While we understand study abroad travel is not safe at the moment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! #RedRaidersAbroad #studyabroad

10/5/2020



Whitney Longnecker



whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



International Affairs



Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 10/6/2020



https://texastech.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsd-mprT8jHd3FnS4qusyLE5rIUU5TCnjv



