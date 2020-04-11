Pre-Health Study Abroad
Programs just for pre-professional health students!
Did you know the Study Abroad Office offers international medical shadowing programs?! Attend this session to learn about programs in Spain, Italy, India, Ghana and more. If you're interested in a future career in the healthcare field, you don't want to miss out on this session.
Date: Nov 4
Time: 5:30pm
While we understand study abroad travel is on pause at the moment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, we hope students and families will use this time to research and prepare. This way, when the doors of travel are flung open once again, Red Raiders will be ready to go! Texas Tech will resume study abroad programming in 2021.
